Biden tells Trump to ‘get a life, man’ and stop storm misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his predecessor Donald Trump should “get a life” and try to help people impacted by a pair of devastating hurricanes, rather than spread misinformation about the federal response. Speaking at the White House on the government’s work to address Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Biden condemned the “reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow” about the storm response. Asked if he planned to speak with Trump to urge him to stop, Biden said he wouldn’t, but followed that up with a message delivered directly into television cameras: “Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life man. Help these people.”

