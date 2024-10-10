A hurricane scientist logged a final flight as NOAA released his ashes into Milton’s eye

Peter Dodge flew hundreds of missions into hurricanes as a radar specialist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. More than a year after his death, Dodge went on one final mission. His ashes were released into the eye of Hurricane Milton on Tuesday, a day before it made landfall in Florida. It was his 387th such flight on a hurricane reconnaissance plane. Dodge’s sister, Shelley Dodge, calls the gesture “very touching” and “bittersweet.” Peter Dodge died in March 2023 at age 72 of complications from a fall and a stroke. He spent 44 years in federal service.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.