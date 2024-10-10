A chilling nonfiction thriller about nuclear war is up for the UK’s Baillie Gifford book prize
LONDON (AP) — A chilling, thriller-like account of how a nuclear war might unfold and two award-winning novelists are among finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction book prize. Annie Jacobsen’s “Nuclear War: A Scenario” is one of six books shortlisted Thursday for the 50,000 pound ($66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize. Booker Prize-winning Australian novelist Richard Flanagan is a finalist for his memoir “Question 7.” U.S. writer Viet Thanh Nguyen made the list with the autobiographical “A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial.” He won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction with his novel “The Sympathizer.” The other contenders are Sue Prideaux, David Van Reybrouck and Rachel Clarke. The winner will be announced Nov. 19.