Voting systems are targets of conspiracy theories, but get tested for accuracy and security

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting machines have been at the center of a web of conspiracy theories that erupted after the 2020 election, with false claims that they were manipulated to steal the presidency from Donald Trump. There was no evidence of widespread fraud or rigged voting machines in that election, and multiple reviews in the battleground states where Trump disputed his loss confirmed the results as accurate. State and local election officials have been pushing back on the attacks by explaining the layers of protection that surround voting systems and the measures they have in place to conduct fair and accurate elections, even if there are errors or cyberattacks.

