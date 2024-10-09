The race to lead Britain’s Conservative Party is down to the final 2 candidates

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Conservative Party will choose either Robert Jenrick or Kemi Badenoch to be its next leader. A third contender, James Cleverly, was dramatically knocked out of the leadership contest in a tight vote on Wednesday. Badenoch, a former business secretary, received 42 of the 120 votes cast, and former immigration minister Jenrick got 41. Both are from the right of the party. Former Foreign Secretary Cleverly, a centrist, was eliminated after receiving 37 votes. Lawmakers have whittled the field down from six contenders in four rounds of voting. Tens of thousands of party members across the country will vote at the end of this month. The winner will be announced on Nov. 2.

