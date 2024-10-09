San Luis firefighters put out bus fire outside city hall

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis firefighters put out a bus fire right outside of city hall.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire in the afternoon of October 9.

All 32 students who were on the bus are safe.

The San Luis Police Department says it was a bus with the Gadsden Elementary School District.

All 32 students have been accounted for and no students were injured.

The students were picked up and taken to Ed pastor Elementary School for parent pickup.