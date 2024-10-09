Pakistan records spike in new polio cases, hampering efforts to make the country polio-free

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan has witnessed a spike in new polio cases since March, in a troubling sign as the government seeks to eradicate the disease in the country. Pakistan has recorded 32 new cases since March, said Anwarul Haq of the National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication. Haq expressed optimism that the situation will improve in the coming months after Pakistan launches a new nationwide anti-polio campaign starting Oct. 28 that aims to vaccinate 32 million children. Pakistan regularly launches polio campaigns despite attacks on workers and police assigned to inoculation drives. Militants falsely claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

