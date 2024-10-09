Jury selection begins in corruption trial of longest-serving legislative leader in US history

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history. Madigan is charged in a multimillion-dollar racketeering and bribery scheme that included the state’s largest utility, ComEd. Federal prosecutors allege that the Chicago Democrat used his power not only as speaker but in other roles, including as head of the state Democratic Party, to run a criminal enterprise to amass even more wealth and power. Madigan and his codefendant, Michael McClain, have both pleaded not guilty. Nearly 200 potential jurors have showed up to federal court in downtown Chicago to face questioning by attorneys in court, including questions about their familiar with the case and Madigan.

