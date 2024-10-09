Hurricanes force changes to Florida’s election procedures

Hurricanes are forcing changes to Florida’s election procedures. After Hurricane Helene, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order granting greater election flexibility to officials in 13 hard-hit counties. More changes may be necessary after Hurricane Milton. The previously announced changes allow local officials to switch or consolidate polling sites and make it easier for people to request that mail-in ballots be sent someplace other than their home address. Monday was Florida’s deadline to register to vote in this fall’s elections. A lawsuit asks a court to reopen the registration period for people who may have missed it because of hurricane preparations and recovery.

