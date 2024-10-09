Czech Republic and Poland call on EU to do more to tackle irregular migration

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime ministers of Czech Republic and Poland say the European Union has to do more to tackle unauthorized migration. They also condemned the practice of renewing border checks among the bloc’s 27 member states. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that what the EU is doing is “insufficient.” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he would present his long-term plan to deal with migration on the EU level on Saturday. He specifically mentioned migration pressures on the Poland-Belarus border for which he blames authoritarian Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Poland takes over the EU’s rotating presidency in January,

