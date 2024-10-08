Who is Naim Kassem, the acting leader of Hezbollah?

BEIRUT (AP) — Sheikh Naim Kassem has been the acting head of Hezbollah since its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed as part of an Israeli offensive that has taken out many of the Lebanese militant group’s senior officials. Kassem made a defiant televised speech Tuesday, claiming that the group’s military capabilities are intact and Israelis will only suffer further as fighting continues. Like Nasrallah, Kassem is one of the founding members of the Shiite political party and armed group, but he is widely seen as lacking the leader’s charisma and oratory skills. Still, the white-turbaned cleric with a gray beard has often been the public face of the group.

