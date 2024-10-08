Where has Cameroon’s 91-year-old leader been? In Europe, an official says

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon are dismissing widespread speculation about the health of 91-year-old President Paul Biya after a long public absence, saying he is on a visit to Europe and doing well. Biya was last seen in public at the China-Africa summit in Beijing a month ago. Since then, he has not attended gatherings where he had been expected, including the United Nations General Assembly and the International Organization of La Francophonie summit in France. Biya is Africa’s second-longest-serving leader and Cameroon’s second president since independence in 1960. He has been in power since 1982.

