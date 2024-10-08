What makes a storm a hurricane? The dangers across 5 categories

The Atlantic hurricane season brings heavy rain, strong wind, storm surge and sometimes catastrophic damage to locations from the Caribbean islands and Central America, all the way up through the United States and into Canada. Hurricanes often start as tropical waves that combine with warm ocean waters, and they can be fueled by thunderstorms. Hurricanes are rated by categories one through five. Five is the strongest, and such hurricanes can cause severe damage. The deadliest hurricane in the U.S. was the 1900 Galveston hurricane. Even a relatively weak hurricane can cause major damage and many deaths if it hits a vulnerable community or damages a key piece of infrastructure.

