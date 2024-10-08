Second minor league umpire sues MLB, alleges firing was retaliation for sexual assault complaint
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A second minor league umpire joined a lawsuit against Major League Baseball, alleging he was fired after he reported he was sexually assaulted by a female umpire. Brandon Cooper, an umpire who worked in the minor league Arizona Complex League last year, sued MLB and PDL Blue Inc. last April in federal court in Manhattan. Alexander Lawrie has joined the suit as an additional plaintiff in an amended complaint. Lawrie says in the suit he was sexually assaulted on March 17 by a fellow umpire following an Umps Care charity event. MLB and Quartararo declined comment.