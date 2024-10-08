Manitoba’s train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route

ABOARD SKYLINE CAR 8511 (AP) — To get between Churchill, Manitoba and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride. While it’s promoted for tourism, the train is actually a lifeline for the town of Churchill. The community has roads inside the town and for a few miles to the outskirts, but no roads go to other cities. The semi-weekly trains bring tourists, residents, mail, food, fuel and other necessities, and recent repairs ensure the vital lifeline will stay running even as weather gets more extreme.

