Gun activists say they are aiming to put Massachusetts gun law repeal on 2026 ballot
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gun advocates say they have gathered enough signatures to place a question on the 2026 ballot to repeal the state’s sweeping new gun law. The law cracks down on privately made, unserialized ghost guns, criminalizes the possession of bump stocks and trigger cranks and requires applicants for a gun license to complete live-fire training. The law also expands the state’s red flag law. Advocates say the law unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners. Gov. Maura Healey says the law helps keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others and invests in violence-prevention programs.