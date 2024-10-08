Flags fly at half-staff for Voyageurs National Park ranger who died in water rescue

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and at national parks across the country for a Voyageurs National Park ranger who died trying to rescue a family of three. Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Grossheim died Sunday while aiding a father and two sons who were trapped on an island in a lake after their boat became disabled. Winds gusting over 40 mph whipped up waves that reached 5 to 6 feet Sunday. The three were able to swim to shore, but Grossheim disappeared. His body was was recovered after a three-hour search. A cause of death was not released.

