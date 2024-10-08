Skip to Content
Excessive heat is backing off, but still staying warm for October

3:56 PM
3:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the southwest corner of Imperial County, which includes Ocotillo until 8 p.m. tonight.

A ridge of high pressure weakening, which will give us a break from excessive heat, but still going to be warmer than normal.

Also, tracking weak lower pressure system, which will result in slightly cooler conditions and occasional increases in thicker cloud cover.

Above-normal temperatures will persist through the weekend, with daytime highs slowly decreasing by about a degree or two per day.

Near-record highs are likely to continue into the middle of the week with dry conditions at least early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

