Ex-FDNY chief pleads guilty to accepting bribes to speed safety inspections

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City Fire Department chief has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge, admitting that he and others solicited tens of thousands of dollars over two years to give preferential treatment in scheduling safety inspections. Brian Cordasco pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. The 49-year-old Staten Island resident told a judge that he and others accepted the bribes in return for ensuring that some individuals and companies received expedited inspections. Prosecutors say he pocketed $57,000 of the $190,000 in bribes generated by the conspiracy. Sentencing was set for Feb. 19. Cordasco faces up to five years in prison.

