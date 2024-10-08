CBS News says Trump campaign had ‘shifting explanations’ for why he snubbed ’60 Minutes’
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News’ Scott Pelley said the Trump campaign offered “shifting explanations” for why it backed out of a planned interview the show aired on Monday. Pelley said the campaign objected to “60 Minutes” fact-checking Trump, even though “we fact-check every story.” He also said the campaign sought an apology for something that correspondent Lesley Stahl never said in 2020. The Trump campaign insisted the interview had never been scheduled, and he appeared instead with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham an hour earlier — much likely to a smaller audience. Barring a last-minute change in plans, it was likely the last chance for voters to see the two candidates back-to-back on the same show.