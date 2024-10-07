The Titan’s former lead engineer says he felt pressured to get the submersible ready
Associated Press
The lead engineer for an experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreck of the Titanic says he felt pressured to get the vessel ready to dive and refused to pilot it for a journey several years earlier. Tony Nissen is the former engineering director for OceanGate, the company that owned the Titan submersible. Nissen was the first witness at a Coast Guard hearing in South Carolina on Monday. The hearing is being held to determine what caused the implosion. The Titan imploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five on board, including a co-founder of OceanGate.