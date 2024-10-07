Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from Elon Musk’s X platform over warrant in Trump case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t hear an appeal from the social media platform X over a search warrant prosecutors obtained in the election-interference case against former President Donald Trump. The company, known as Twitter before it was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk, says a nondisclosure order that blocked it from telling Trump about the warrant obtained by special counsel Jack Smith’s team violated its First Amendment rights and the former president should have had a chance to assert executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say the company never showed Trump had used the account for official purposes so executive privilege wouldn’t be an issue. A lower court also found that telling Trump could have jeopardized the ongoing investigation.

