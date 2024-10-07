Supreme Court rejects IVF clinic’s appeal of Alabama frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an Alabama ruling that triggered concerns for in vitro fertilization services in the state. A fertility clinic and hospital had asked the court to review the Alabama Supreme Court decision allowing a couple to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit over the destruction of a frozen embryo. Justices denied the petition Monday without comment. Several large fertility providers in Alabama paused IVF services in the wake of the decision. The providers resumed services after Alabama lawmakers approved immunity protections for the clinics.

