New leader takes over Haiti’s transitional presidential council marred by corruption allegations

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new leader has been sworn in for Haiti’s transitional presidential council as it grapples with the fallout of serious corruption allegations against three of its members. Leslie Voltaire replaces Edgard Leblanc Fils as part of the council’s rotating presidency. Voltaire pledged transparency and noted that much work remains to be done to make Haiti safer from rampant gang violence. The council was created this year after targeted gang attacks forced Haiti’s former prime minister to resign, leaving the country without a leader.

