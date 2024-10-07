Hyundai has begun producing electric SUVs at its $7.6 billion plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai has begun producing electric SUVs in Georgia less than two years after breaking ground on its sprawling manufacturing plant west of Savannah. A statement from Hyundai Motor Group’s factory in Georgia says it held an “employee-focused celebration” Thursday as its first EV for commercial sale rolled off the assembly line. The plant in Bryan County is producing the 2025 Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Hyundai says those American-made EVs will be available at U.S. dealerships before the end of this year. The $7.6 billion plant will also make batteries to power the electric vehicles it produces. Hyundai says a grand opening celebration is planned for early 2025.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.