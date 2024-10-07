How AP Top 25 voters ranked the latest poll with Alabama’s loss and other upsets
AP College Football Writer
Longtime Associated Press Top 25 voter Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle said this week’s ballot was the most difficult he’s had to fill out. Six unranked teams upset Top 25 teams. Texas returned to No. 1 after a week’s absence. The biggest questions were how far to drop Alabama for losing to Vanderbilt and what to do with Georgia. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs the week before. Alabama ended up dropping from No. 1 to No. 7 and Georgia remained No. 5.