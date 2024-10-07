Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on voting in the state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said he doesn’t expect damage from Hurricane Helene to cause major disruptions for next month’s general election in the state. After coming ashore in Florida, Helene hit Georgia hard, leaving destruction and power outages in its wake. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Monday that, for the most part, elections offices in the state’s 159 counties did not sustain serious damage and no equipment was affected. Raffensperger said absentee ballots are being sent out and early in-person voting is set to get underway next week as planned.

