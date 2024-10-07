Ahead of hurricane strike, Floridians should have a plan, a supply kit and heed evacuation advice
Associated Press
Emergency managers say having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount. And for many Floridians, heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision. People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed. Preparing for a hurricane includes getting supplies in advance, including nonperishable foods and water. Authorities say people should have at least 7 days of supplies, including food, water, medications, batteries and other essentials. Experts add that many guides and checklists for hurricane preparation are available at the websites of local and state emergency management agencies.