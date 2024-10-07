3 suspects accused of stealing cash from South African president’s farm appear in court

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Three people accused of breaking into South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm and stealing $580,000 in cash that was stashed in a couch have appeared in a court and had their case postponed until next month. The alleged theft happened in 2020 but came to light two years later. It saw Ramaphosa accused of trying to hide the alleged crime and the existence of the money. He was accused of tax evasion, money laundering and breaking foreign currency laws over the cash, which was in U.S. banknotes. He denied wrongdoing and survived an impeachment motion in Parliament in 2022.

