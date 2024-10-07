2 ex-officers convicted in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols get home detention while 1 stays in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that two former Memphis police officers convicted of obstruction of justice in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols will be released from jail ahead of sentencing in January. A third who was found guilty of more serious civil rights violations will remain in custody. Magistrate Judge Charmiane Claxton made the rulings Monday. The three men were taken into custody after they were found guilty last week in the fatal beating of Nichols in January 2023. Along with two other officers, they were part of a crime suppression team that pulled Nichols over after a traffic stop, and then beat him after he ran away.

