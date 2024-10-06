Tunisians vote in an election with one of President Saied’s 2 challengers in prison

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians are casting ballots in the country’s third presidential election since the pro-democracy revolt known as the Arab Spring, while one of the candidates remains in prison. Voters are deciding Sunday who among three candidates will lead the North African nation for the next five years — President Kais Saied, imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel or Zouhair Maghzaoui, a leftist who supported Saied before choosing to run against him. Saied, the 66-year-old first-term president, is considered the heavy favorite largely because of a crackdown on his opponents and the moves to remove checks and balances on his executive power. The majority of the opposition is boycotting the election.

