Tilda Swinton explores assisted suicide in Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

TORONTO (AP) — Although “The Room Next Door” is Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature, Tilda Swinton says it’s in the director’s inimitable style. Set in New York, Tilda Swinton stars as Martha, a terminally ill woman who chooses to end her life on her own terms. After reconnecting with her friend Ingrid, played by Julianne Moore, Martha persuades her to stay and keep her company before she goes through with her decision. Swinton says she believes individuals should have a say in their own living and dying. She says she has personally witnessed a friend’s compassionate departure and says that experience shaped her attitude about life and death.

