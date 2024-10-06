A year after the Hamas attack shattered their community, going home still feels impossible

KFAR AZA, Israel (AP) — A year has passed since Hamas militants tore through the border fence separating Gaza from the small community of Kfar Aza, killing scores of civilians and taking over a dozen community members hostage. Still, very few people have returned to the badly damaged kibbutz. Liora Eilon, a resident who lost her son that day, is one of many who aren’t sure if they will return to live in the kibbutz. Many have deep mistrust in the Israeli military and government for failing to protect them that day, while others wonder if a place where so many people died should be lived in or memorialized.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.