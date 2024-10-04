Yoga business founder pleads guilty to tax charge in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — An international yoga business founder whose chain of yoga studios promoted themselves as “Yoga to the People” has pleaded guilty to a tax charge in a New York federal court. Gregory Gumucio apologized Friday as he admitted not paying over $2.5 million in taxes from 2012 to 2020. Judge John P. Cronan set sentencing for Jan. 16. A plea agreement Gumucio reached with prosecutors calls for him to receive a sentence of about five years in prison, the maximum amount of time he could face after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

