Walmart and Sam’s Club Join Forces for Hurricane Helene Relief

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation have committed $6 million to support relief efforts. This contribution includes donations of food, water, essential supplies, and grants to organizations on the ground helping affected communities. Additionally, all local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Yuma have joined in the efforts.

The company has also launched a nationwide customer campaign to encourage contributions. Donations made at stores, clubs, or online will be matched by Walmart up to $2.5 million, benefiting the American Red Cross.

Kayla Burton, Senior Director of the Walmart Foundation, emphasized the generosity of their customers, saying, "Our customers are some of the most generous people we know when it comes to helping communities in need, so we wanted to make sure that we brought them on this journey in supporting these communities."

In Yuma, residents are standing in solidarity with those affected by the storm. Local Gabriel Sanders shared his personal connection to the disaster, saying, "I have family in Florida, and I know a lot of people who live down there. No one deserves to be going through what they are down there."

As the recovery continues, Walmart is committed to providing additional resources to help communities rebuild. The donation campaign is open until October 13, allowing customers to contribute directly to the ongoing relief efforts.

For more details on how to contribute, visit Walmart.com or check with your local store. Walmart and Yuma are coming together to make a difference for those in need.