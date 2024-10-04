Skip to Content
News

Virginia man charged with defacing monument during Netanyahu protests in DC

By
Published 1:49 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge that he spray-painted graffiti on a monument in the nation’s capital during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July. Zaid Mohammed Mahdawi was arrested Friday on a charge of destroying federal property. He was among thousands of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on July 24 to condemn Netanyahu’s visit. The FBI says Mahdawi was captured on video climbing the statue of Christopher Columbus in the middle of Columbus Circle and using red spray paint to write “HAMAS IS COMIN” on the monument.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content