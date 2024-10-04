Ubisoft shares jump following reports of Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shares of Ubisoft surged more than 30% Friday, following reports that Tencent and the Guillemot family are considering a buyout of the video game maker. Bloomberg news reported that Tencent and Guillemot family — minority stakeholders in Ubisoft — have been discussing ways to stabilize the company and boost its value after it lost more than half its market value this year.

