Ubisoft shares jump following reports of Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout
AP Technology Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shares of Ubisoft surged more than 30% Friday, following reports that Tencent and the Guillemot family are considering a buyout of the video game maker. Bloomberg news reported that Tencent and Guillemot family — minority stakeholders in Ubisoft — have been discussing ways to stabilize the company and boost its value after it lost more than half its market value this year.