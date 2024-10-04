Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Alvaro Corpus inspires the next generation

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Alvaro Mayoral Corpus, an English and Science teacher at a middle school in Mexicali, serves as an educational ambassador for NASA and currently collaborates with the Limitless Space Institute. Through his work with various international space agencies, he inspires young minds to explore and innovate in the realm of science.

Reflecting on Hispanic Heritage Month, Corpus emphasizes the importance of honoring and embracing cultural identity. “We should feel honored and proud to be who we are and most importantly embrace our history and our future,” he states. He believes that fostering community is vital during this celebration and beyond.

Corpus has observed significant changes within the Hispanic community and expresses excitement for what the future holds. “Now that we are front and center, I think we’re able to show everything we have done, what we can do in the present, and, most importantly, how we can shape our future with the new generations and guidance from our ancestors,” he shares.