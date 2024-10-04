Bighorn sheep habitat to remain untouched as Vail agrees to new spot for workforce housing
AP National Writer
A decade-long saga involving planned workforce housing for the Vail ski resort on land inhabited by Colorado’s bighorn sheep has been resolved, with the resort agreeing to build in another part of town. Vail’s town council voted this week to create a new partnership that will lead to more workforce housing for the resort, which has struggled with a chronic shortage for its workers for years. In exchange, Vail Resorts is dismissing its appeal of the town’s condemnation of its property in East Vail, which is where the housing project was originally proposed.