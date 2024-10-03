Trump’s campaign says he raised $160 million in September, ended month with $283 million banked

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has raised $160 million for his campaign in September and entered October with $283 million in the bank for the campaign’s final sprint. Trump’s campaign released the figures on Wednesday. The $160 million Trump raised in September is up from $130 million he reported raising in August. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet released her fundraising numbers for the full month, but her aides have said she raised $55 million during a fundraising swing through California last weekend alone. The prior weekend, a Harris aide said she raised $27 million in New York City.

