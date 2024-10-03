New Court Ruling Changes How Marijuana Users Are Treated on Arizona Roads

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent Arizona Court of Appeals ruling could bring significant changes for marijuana users across the state, particularly those driving with marijuana in their system. The court’s decision offers protection for drivers who legally use cannabis but are not impaired.

The ruling stems from a case involving a man pulled over for speeding in 2022. While tests showed traces of THC—the active compound in marijuana—in his system, the court found this was not enough to justify suspending his license. Arizona law now requires clear evidence of impairment before penalties can be enforced, offering relief to legal cannabis users concerned about automatic suspensions.

Locals in Yuma have begun reacting to this decision. One resident, Chase Davis, expressed his agreement with the court's stance.

"They can get you for DUI when you were actually following the law and sober, that's if you're being obtuse about it. So I think it's a good thing they are trying to abolish that," he said.

Another Yuma local, Sean Tedrel, also supports the ruling, citing the difficulties of having a suspended license.

"Without our license, how are we supposed to get to work? And to pay off that fine, you know we got to come to work. And if we can't come to work 'cause our license is suspended, how we supposed to pay that off? I just think it's a good rule—a way to look out for the people and keep putting people first," Tedrel shared.

This court ruling further strengthens the protections for marijuana users established in 2020 when Arizona voters legalized recreational cannabis use. Drivers are now safeguarded from automatic penalties unless there is clear evidence of impairment behind the wheel.

This development is crucial for Yuma residents and Arizona drivers statewide, ensuring legal cannabis users aren't penalized without proper cause.