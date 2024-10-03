Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 family members in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ordered a New York man charged with killing his father, stepmother and stepbrother in Vermont held without bail. The attorney for 23-year-old Brian Crossman Jr., of Granville, New York, entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of aggravated murder on Thursday. Crossman watched via video feed from jail and did not speak during the brief hearing. He’s charged in the Sept. 15 killings in the family’s home in the community of Pawlet. He will remain jailed until a judge holds another hearing on whether he should be detained through trial.

