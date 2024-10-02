In music and dance, Sudanese performers transport refugee audiences back home
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese musicians and dancers perform in Cairo for an audience that is mostly refugees from the war-torn country. The band, which incorporates traditional instruments and dance from various regions of Sudan, say they want to preserve traditional ways of making music that are threatened by the country’s ongoing conflict. Sudan has been engulfed by violence since April 2023, when war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out across the country, displacing millions of people.