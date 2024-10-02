Chemical smoke spewing from a Georgia factory is projected to spread toward Atlanta as winds shift

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say heavy smoke is causing low visibility along Interstate 20 east of Atlanta from chemicals spewing from a beleaguered chlorine facility. Emergency officials warn that smoke from the disaster scene is projected to move toward Atlanta after sunset Wednesday. Rockdale County emergency officials recommend that residents shelter in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. They warn that air quality readings may reach “concerning levels” during those times for people in the path of the chemical plume. The concerns come after a fire Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, sent a plume of orange and black smoke into the sky.

