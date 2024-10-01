Some of the most notable quotes from the JD Vance-Tim Walz vice presidential debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate between Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz featured an often orderly, policy-focused and even civil dialogue between the two men seeking to serve as the next president’s second in command. One of the sharpest comments came from a debate moderator, who intervened after a tense back and forth between the candidates over immigration. CBS News’ Margaret Brennan told the candidates, “Gentlemen, the audience can’t hear you because the mics are cut.”

