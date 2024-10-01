Officials identify driver who crashed into a Texas pipeline and sparked a 4-day fire

Police have released the name of the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pipeline valve and sparked a four-day fire in a Houston suburb. Deer Park, Texas, police said in a Monday night statement that the remains found in the SUV are those of 51-year-old Jonathan McEvoy of Deer Park. Police Lt. Chris Brown said Tuesday that both the cause of death and the cause of the Sept. 16 crash in Deer Park were still under investigation. Authorities have said there is no indication of a coordinated or terrorist attack. The fire burned for four days and forced nearby residents to flee the intense heat.

