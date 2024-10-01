Ocotillo man convicted for assault with a flashlight

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Ocotillo man was convicted for felony assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The Attorney's Office says that on August 3, 2023, Martin McDonald was upset with his neighbor for playing music, leading to the assault with what was believed to be a flashlight. McDonald hit and choked the victim, requiring the victim to have stitches, a bruise to the face, and staples to close head injuries.

McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2024.