Skip to Content
News

Ocotillo man convicted for assault with a flashlight

MGN
By
Published 5:08 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Ocotillo man was convicted for felony assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The Attorney's Office says that on August 3, 2023, Martin McDonald was upset with his neighbor for playing music, leading to the assault with what was believed to be a flashlight. McDonald hit and choked the victim, requiring the victim to have stitches, a bruise to the face, and staples to close head injuries.

McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content