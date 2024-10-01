No one expects a judge’s rollback of Georgia’s abortion ban to be the last word

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge rolled back Georgia’s abortion ban this week, but it’s not expected to be the final word. The state attorney general’s office has said it would appeal Monday’s ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court. And the state high court could put the ban on abortions after cardiac activity can be detected back into place while it considers the case. The Supreme Court has overruled the same judge before on abortion. But as long as abortion after the six-week mark is allowed in Georgia, it could ease access for women there and in other states in the South.

