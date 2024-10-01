Mail delivery suspended in Kansas neighborhood after 2 men attack postal carrier

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mail delivery has been suspended in a Kansas neighborhood after two men assaulted a postal carrier who used pepper spray to stop large dogs from chasing him. A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson says residents of the 41 affected addresses in Wichita now have to pick up their mail at the nearest post office. Police say that the worker ran back to his vehicle after using pepper spray on the dogs and that two men followed him for blocks. The attack left him with facial injuries, but postal officials say he will be OK. No arrests have been made.

