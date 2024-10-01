Skip to Content
News

Louisiana governor supports bringing back tradition of having a live tiger at LSU football games

By
Published 2:38 PM

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. Jeff Landry confirmed his support on Tuesday of restarting the tradition of bringing Louisiana State University’s live tiger mascot onto the football field ahead of home games. It has been nearly a decade since a Bengal Tiger has been rolled out in a cage under the lights of Death Valley, LSU’s famed Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge where the school’s football team plays. University officials have not publicly said whether they are willing to revive the tradition.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content